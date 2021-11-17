United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 48.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock opened at $381.67 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.