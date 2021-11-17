United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

X stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 821,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 108,549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United States Steel by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United States Steel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

