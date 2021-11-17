Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 17th

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE:UVE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $477.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 180.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 60.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 33.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

