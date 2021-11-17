Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $315.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price dropped by JMP Securities from $327.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $236.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.01. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,212,611 shares of company stock valued at $512,963,192 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

