Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Thomas Howard Parker Sells 128,000 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Director Thomas Howard Parker sold 128,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.39, for a total value of C$305,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,294 shares in the company, valued at C$601,872.57.

Shares of TSE:URE opened at C$2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$482.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

