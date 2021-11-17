Urus Hits Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00220557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.