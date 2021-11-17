V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

NYSE:VFC opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

