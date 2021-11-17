Vai (VAI) Market Cap Reaches $115.58 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Vai has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $115.58 million and $1.24 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00092940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.05 or 1.00595885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.71 or 0.07007766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 124,531,368 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

