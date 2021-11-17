Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,890,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

NYSE MTN opened at $347.66 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.67 and a 200-day moving average of $321.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 116.17%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

