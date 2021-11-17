Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.