Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,849,000.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

