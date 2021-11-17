Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of VALN traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

