Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:VIP opened at GBX 239.10 ($3.12) on Wednesday. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £99.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.25.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
