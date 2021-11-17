Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VIP opened at GBX 239.10 ($3.12) on Wednesday. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £99.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.25.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.