Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.57. 22,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.01 and a one year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

