Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

