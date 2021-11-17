Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 80,436 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 4.48.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,500 shares of company stock worth $369,724. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

