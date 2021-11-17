Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of AY stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -273.02%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

