Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.28% of MICT worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 469,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MICT during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MICT by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MICT during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MICT during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MICT alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MICT opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. MICT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. MICT had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 197.88%.

MICT Profile

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MICT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT).

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.