Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,588,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $303,986,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $606,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $11,123,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $815,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $4,518,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,804 shares of company stock valued at $24,623,860. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

