Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCBP. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BCBP stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $261.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,750 shares of company stock worth $116,035. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

