Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

AY opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -273.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AY. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

