Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.91 Million Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODC opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $259.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 68.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.