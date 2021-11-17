Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

HFFG opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

