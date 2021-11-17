Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 80,436 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,541 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 156,855 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUP stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 4.48. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 44,500 shares of company stock worth $369,724 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

