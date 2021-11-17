Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 101,862 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Professional worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Professional alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

PFHD stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.06. Professional Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.