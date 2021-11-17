Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 125,012 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.76% of Village Super Market worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 628.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

VLGEA stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $326.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

