Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $323.47

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $323.47 and last traded at $322.35, with a volume of 15024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,734,000 after acquiring an additional 95,366 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

