Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.78 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

