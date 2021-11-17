Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $259.49

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $259.49 and last traded at $258.93, with a volume of 1111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average is $241.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

