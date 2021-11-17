Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,535 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $151.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

