Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 5.4% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,926. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.