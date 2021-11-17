Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $237.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average of $224.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.14 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.