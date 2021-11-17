Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $325.41 and a 52-week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

