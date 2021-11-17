Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

