Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach Sells 5,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew J. Wallach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $319.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.