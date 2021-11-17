Veriti Management LLC Acquires 14,218 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,576 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 88,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.