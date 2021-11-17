Veriti Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.24.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total value of $2,266,802.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $19,448,389. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $641.33. 3,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

