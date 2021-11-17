Veriti Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $359.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

