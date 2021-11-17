Veriti Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.43.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $12.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.31. The stock had a trading volume of 91,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,343. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

