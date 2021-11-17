Veriti Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.03 on Wednesday, hitting $297.00. The stock had a trading volume of 236,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,238. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $740.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.12.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

