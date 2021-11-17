Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.99. 55,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,306. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.16. The company has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.12.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock valued at $217,379,014. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

