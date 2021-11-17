Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,680 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.53. 26,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.19 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

