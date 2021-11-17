Veriti Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $693.51. 48,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $630.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.84 and a 52 week high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

