Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 18,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.