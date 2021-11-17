Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $215.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

