ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Decreased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. 135,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,616,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

