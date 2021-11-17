Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $764.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $17,630,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $30,528,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 138.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

