Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 400.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of DSP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,663. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $734.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. Analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

