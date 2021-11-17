Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. 2,737,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.