Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.
Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. 2,737,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
