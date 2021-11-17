Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.650 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.35-$2.65 EPS.

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. 2,000,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

